Danville Community Center getting $3 million expansion

DANVILLE – A big expansion is coming to Danville Community Center. The Daily Item reports a $3 million expansion is in the works, which will add more than 11,000 square-feet. The plans would also eliminate the bridge entrance that has been victim of harsh winters. The expansion would extend the front of the building to the existing sidewalk. Many upgrades are included as well.

Center officials tell The Daily Item the front of the building needs help, and the bridge has started to decay. More space is needed for programs and classes there as well. The facility’s board is now creating a donor base for a capital campaign, and have met with state officials about possible grants.