Danville borough council awards contract for new police station

DANVILLE – A $1.9 million contract to build a new police station in Danville was approved by borough council Tuesday night. Borough Manager Shannon Berkey tells WKOK the contract was awarded to Miller Brothers Construction of Schuylkill County for just over $1.9 million.

Berkey says work on the site, infrastructure, and utilities will begin in next four to six weeks.

The old police department building has been sold, the new one will be about 8,800 square feet and will house the officers, locker rooms, and evidence storage, as well as EMA offices and the mayor’s office. Berkey says the hope is the building will be ready for move-in by the end of the year.