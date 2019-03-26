Danville Area School District hires interim super, seeks new candidates

DANVILLE – After agreeing to part ways with former Superintendent Jason Bendle, the Danville Area School District has hired am interim superintendent. At Monday night’s meeting, the board voted to hire Dr. Ricki Boyle of Sunbury.

Dr. Boyle taught in Milton school district for many years and she later came to Danville Area School District as Director of Student Support. She also has worked for the CSIU, and she tells us that most of her background is in Special Education.

She tells us, “I really plan on being supportive of the administrative, the staff, the faculty, so that they are enabled to do the job they’ve been doing. They have a very high quality education here and I want to see that continue. I want to help and support them in any way I can, and help the district run very smoothly.”

The board also voted to search for a permanent candidate for the superintendent position themselves instead of looking to an outside firm. Board President Kevin Brouse said the search will also include internal applicants, “Any internal applicants that we have will be considered in that search. But instead of hiring an outside firm to do it, we’re going to try to save the money and do it internally. Then hopefully we get good results.”

The posting for the position will be on PSBA, PASBO, PennLink, as well as in newspapers. The board has not yet discussed a salary for Dr. Boyle during her service as interim superintendent. Bendle is separated but still receiving full pay and benefits.