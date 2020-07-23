Danville approves 3-tiered reopening plan for fall

DANVILLE – Danville Area School District approved a fall reopening plan that would offer three options for learning, while keeping all students within the school system. The school board voted to approve a plan that includes traditional, bridge, and the district’s cyber school. Some parents addressed the board with questions and concerns about the lack of details being made public prior to the vote.

Dr. Ricki Boyle, the Superintendent, says a version of the plan was presented at the last board meeting but some details were updated to maintain changing state mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The in-person reopening plan includes limiting capacity in the cafeteria, gym and library, along with health and safety training for staff and teachers, and altered traffic patterns in the hallways. Dr. Boyle says all-day instruction will also require masks and she noted their summer Headstart program was a good trial run to see how students will adapt, “When the child needs a mask break, they notify their teacher and they’re given an area where they can go for their mask break. So, it’s worked out well for the past few weeks for HeadStart and we believe we can make it work as well in the other buildings.”

The plan is posted on school district’s website and families will be able to choose which option is best for their student this fall.