Danville 2020 Fall Arts & Crafts Festival Canceled

DANVILLE– The 2020 Fall Arts & Crafts Festival in Danville has been canceled. Following state guidelines on large gatherings, the Danville Business Alliance (DBA) has announced they are deeply saddened to announce that the 41st Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival that had been set for September 5, 2020 will not happen.

The DBA Board of Directors tells us each year, the festival draws in close to 150 vendors and 3,000 visitors from all over the region. The DBA Board has decided that the risk is too high to have such a large gathering.

The cancellation follows the postponement of other significant local happenings like the Spring Fling, Taste of Nations, Danville Heritage Festival, and the Danville Health Alliance Health Fair.