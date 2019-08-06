Fabridam repairs to end boating season early on Lake Augusta

SUNBURY – Unfortunate news for boaters on the Susquehanna River in Sunbury, as boating season will be ending sooner than expected. In a news release, the DCNR announces emergency repairs to the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam in Shikellamy State Park will require lowering of Lake Augusta starting September 3.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn says the department had been working throughout the summer to make temporary repairs to prolong boating season. They say high water in June, the park detected air pressure dropping in Bag 6 of the dam. Park staff then discovered several small punctures in the bag, as well as damage to the air piping system.

The department says Bag 6 must undergo a comprehensive inspection and maintenance to ensure longer-term stability. The DCNR says all marina slip holders must remove boats by the end of the day on September 3.