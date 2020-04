DALMATIA – A man from Dalmatia is accused of trying to strangle a woman during a severe assault last Sunday. State police say 27-year-old Kyle Dyer is accused of kidnapping and choking the 19-year-old woman from Dauphin County.

The incident allegedly took place in Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. Dyer is also charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.