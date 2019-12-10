DA won’t seek death penalty in Montour Co. hotel homicide case

DANVILLE – The Montour County District Attorney won’t be seeking the death penalty in the September hotel murder case. The DA’s office tells us there weren’t aggravating circumstances in the case to fit the criteria for a capital murder punishment in Pennsylvania.

33-year-old David Earle of St. Louis, Missouri was arraigned in court on criminal homicide charges. He is accused of killing 50-year-old Derrick Potts of New Jersey September 26. Downing’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Miqueal La Myra Brown, also of St. Louis, waived her formal court arraignment and did not appear in court Monday. She faces related charges in the case.