DA: Middleburg bank robber sentenced to state prison



State prison sentence for Middleburg bank robber

MIDDLEBURG – A man who committed a bank robbery in Middleburg in 2016 has been sentenced to up to 20 years in a state prison.

Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says Gregory Null will head to state prison for the June 2016 incident. He admitted stealing cash from the bank before fleeing by car and then being later captured in Georgia.

Null was convicted of some felonies and pleaded guilty to others, robbery and carrying a firearm without a license. President Judge Michael Hudock imposed a 6-20 year sentence, and chose to have Null serve his sentences at the same time as a Georgia bank robber sentence.