DA: Be cautious about all decision-making matters during pandemic

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County District Attorney is once again warning residents to remain alert and cautious when making decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a release, DA Tony Matulewicz says a county attorney recently reported a client received a letter from a company offering to buy his farmland at a fraction of its actual value, and was accompanied with a contract.

The DA’s office determined the company has only been in business about a month, with the proprietor trying to take advantage of people experiencing financial difficulties.

The DA says if someone is trying to purchase real estate from you, consult an attorney first. Citizens should remain alert to scam attempts by phone, text, or email in which the caller attempts to obtain personal, medical or financial information from questions related to the pandemic. Call the D-A’s office at 570-988-4134 for more information.