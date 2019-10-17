D. Eichorn MS wetland project underway with state funding

LEWISBURG – A Growing Greener Habitat Restoration Project has begun at the Donald Eichorn Middle School in Lewisburg, and the project is also receiving state funding. A school spokesperson tells us the project’s purpose is to re-establish a native wetland habitat that will filter stormwater runoff. It will also provide a hands-on educational site for students. The Union County Conservation District and the Lewisburg Area School District are assisting with the project.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began work Tuesday on phase one of the project, which is building the depression wetlands. That work is expected to be completed by Friday. The next phase is planned for next spring, which will include planting of wetlands and surrounding areas. Seventh-grade students will be assisting with that phase. The state also announced Wednesday it is giving over $17,000 of funding to the UCCD for the project.