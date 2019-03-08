CSVT Southern Section Anticipated Schedule Announced

Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced its anticipated construction schedule for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project’s Southern Section. The department recently received environmental clearance from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for the realignment of roughly two miles of the project to avoid two existing fly ash waste basins in the Shamokin Dam area.

That clearance finalizes the selection of the Eastern Alternative and allows PennDOT to proceed with final design in the Ash Basin Focus Area. The Eastern Alternative was one of three realignment options studied by the department and its consultants to avoid the ash basins after analysis in late 2016 showed they could not support the highway.

The CSVT Southern Section connects with the south end of the Northern Section at US 15 just south of Winfield, Union County, and proceeds south to an existing interchange with US 11/15 just north of Selinsgrove in Snyder County. It also includes an interchange/connector to US 11/15/PA 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) within Shamokin Dam.

With environmental clearance issued, PennDOT must now complete final design, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocations and permitting prior to starting construction of the Southern Section. Based on the estimated time necessary to complete those activities, construction is expected to begin in 2022. The subsequent earthwork, bridge construction and paving is anticipated to be completed and the new highway opened to traffic by 2027.

Meanwhile, the project’s Northern Section is about 75 percent complete and is expected to be opened to traffic in 2022. Once the Northern Section opens, communities in the surrounding area, such as Northumberland and Lewisburg boroughs, will begin to benefit from improved safety and reduced congestion.

The total project cost is estimated at $865 million. Along with the ongoing work on the Northern Section, the cost reflects the modified design of the Southern Section, including additional design work, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocations, earthwork, pavement, and modified bridges associated with avoiding the ash basins. The cost also includes a more substantial pavement structure for the new highway than originally planned, in order to reduce future maintenance needs. The project is fully funded on PennDOT’s Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and Twelve-Year Plan for the SEDA-COG Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“The department is pleased to receive environmental clearance from FHWA and looks forward to completing final design of the CSVT’s Southern Section,” said PennDOT District 3 Executive Sandy Tosca, P.E. “This project, which will improve safety and accommodate growth in the region for many years in the future, can now move forward to completion.”