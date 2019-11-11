CSVT bridge deck finished, traffic light funding still undecided

SHAMOKIN DAM – Progress continues on the CSVT northern section, but funding for an additional traffic light as part of the southern section project is still being worked out.

In an update to the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee Friday, PennDOT’s Ted Deptula announced a big portion of the concrete deck of the Susquehanna River bridge is complete, and it will be finished in the spring. He says it was a continuous section of concrete not stretches from the west short to where steel beams are being placed. The bridge is on schedule to be finished in 2022.

Plans for the southern section are still being finalized, that section will be finished in 2017. Unanswered questions include how to pay for some of the traffic signals, including who will pay for the proposed new signal in Monroe Township in the area of Routes 11-15 and Route 522. We’ll have more about that part of the project in our next report.