CSR 9-1-1: A fire call in the Mifflinburg area Wednesday night

MIFFLINBURG – Volunteer fire fighters in the Mifflinburg area were called out Wednesday around 11pm to extinguish a camper fire that was spreading to a garage. CSR 9-1-1 tells us they sent Mifflinburg, New Berlin, West End, Penns Creek and Middleburg crews to an address on White Springs Road, in Limestone Township, Union County.

Volunteers found the camper engulfed and extending to a garage. The fire was knocked down quickly, no injuries were reported and crews were done just before 1am Thursday. No other details out yet from that camper fire in Union County Wednesday.