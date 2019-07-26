CSCF hosting two events this summer

BERWICK – The Central Susquehanna Community Foundation has two upcoming events this summer as part of the outreach for their Regional Impact Fund. Kara Seesholtz, Chief Advancement Officer, the foundation is hosting The Nonprofit Narrative July 29 and the After-Hours Grant Celebration on August 15.

The Nonprofit Narrative will be held at the Danville High School. The event will take place from 8:30 A.M. to noon. You can hear stories from 24 grant applications as they share their requests for financial support and the ways they are impacting local communities.

The After-Hours Celebration will be held at the Iron Front in Lewisburg from 4:30-6:30 P.M. There you can join the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation to celebrate and recognize the 2019 Regional Impact Fund grant recipients and their impact on the region.

You can find more information and register for these events online at http://csgiving.org/rif-events/