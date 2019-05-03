Crossing the Divide discussion this weekend at Unitarian Universalist

LEWISBURG – Conservatives and liberals can enjoy some productive conversation this Sunday. The Joseph Priestley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will host a discussion about the power of civil discussion this Sunday at the Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg. They say the fellowship begins at 10 a.m. and the program starts at 10:30 a.m.

Guest speakers for the event will be Mike Glazer and Penn Garvin, they’ll discuss the topic of “Crossing the Divide — Hearing the Other Political Point of View.” The two are a part of a Union County group that cultivate friendships and encourage productive communication despite divided political opinions.