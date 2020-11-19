‘Critically high’ occupancy rates at Geisinger hospitals, public urged to #maskup

DANVILLE – The Valley’s other major health system is beginning to feel the pressure of rapidly high COVID-19 cases recently and is calling on the public to #mask-up. Geisinger says many of its hospitals are operating at ‘critically high’ occupancy rates. Because of this, Geisinger says it’s activating plans made in the spring to create adequate staffing and bed capacity. It’s also using other previously learned measures to care for non-COVID illnesses and deliver all care safely.

Geisinger is also now joining 100 of the nation’s top health care systems with an urgent plea for all Americans to mask up, saying it’s the best chance to slow the surge. Geisinger says its seen a dramatic increase the last 30 days with over 5,000 positive tests, and has a current average of one new COVID-19 admission every hour.

Wednesday, Evangelical Community Hospital announced its resources are now being stretched, with several patients waiting for ICU beds, forcing the hospital to expand inpatient services.