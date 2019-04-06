Criminal charges filed against Northumberland County Jail Inmate

NORTHUMBERLAND — An inmate at the Northumberland County Prison is facing new charges. County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz announced that after a recent investigation by his office, and evidence from prison warden Bruce Kovach, two criminal counts of institutional vandalism were filed against Patrick Huey.

The DA says March 27, Huey removed a metal bar from a toilet stall and used the bar to destroy a television set. Both charges are misdemeanors. Total damage is estimated at $1,300-$1,400 and restitution will be sought. Huey has faced similar charges on several occasions in the past.