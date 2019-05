SUNBURY – A man was arrested for providing a false urine sample to the Northumberland County Probation Office. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says 37-year-old Chad Howard used a urine sample he previously collected himself. He believed the sample would test clean, but the DA says it tested positive for drugs.

Howard was charged with a misdemeanor count of furnishing or attempting to furnish drug free urine. He was committed to Northumberland County Prison.