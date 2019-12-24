Crews stop fire in Mount Carmel apartments, Red Cross summoned

MOUNT CARMEL – Volunteer fire fighters mad e a quick stop on an apartment house fire in Mount Carmel. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us, crews were called to 300 West Third Street where there was a report of an out of control fire in the building. Everyone was safely evacuated and the fire extinguished. No word on the cause of the fire yet and no injuries were reported.

Northumberland County 9-1-1 reports, volunteer fire fighters from Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel Township, Shamokin and other companies, fire police and ambulance were summoned. The American Red Cross was notified to help some of the residents of that fire damaged apartment building in Mount Carmel.