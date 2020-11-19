UPDATE: House fire in Turbot Township, Northumberland County 

TURBOT TOWNSHIP – Multiple volunteer fire crews are heading to a working house fire in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. The county fire wire says the blaze was reported around noon Thursday at 1065 Royla Road, and a second alarm was called shortly after.

Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says two people were originally trapped on the roof, but a passerby was able to rescue them safely. Flames and smoke were also encountered by firefighters upon arrival. CSR 911 says crews were able to extinguish the fire, but crews were still on the scene mid-Thursday afternoon.