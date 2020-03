WHITE DEER – Volunteer fire crews responded to a garage fire in Union County early Sunday morning. Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1 dispatchers tell us fire crews were called just before 2am.

They were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Pleasant View Road in White Deer Township around 1:45 a.m. According to dispatchers, it was a vehicle inside the garage that was on fire. The vehicle was a total loss but there was little damage to the garage. Crews were on the scene for nearly two hours.