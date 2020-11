SHAMOKIN – Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Shamokin Sunday morning. Northumberland County Emergency Services tells WKOK that the call came in around 3:45 a.m. for a structure fire at 225 East Cameron Street in the city.

Road closures are in place near the scene and motorists should find alternate routes this morning. Red Cross is also at the scene assisting. No word on injuries or a cause at this time.