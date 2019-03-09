Crews on the scene of a morning fire in Montour County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a building along Kelly’s Dam Road in Montour County’s Liberty Township. The county’s 911 Center tells WKOK the call came in around 5:20 a.m. and crews are still on the scene.

Crews were met with icy roadways in their response and called for assistance. Motorists are asked to avoid that area and find alternate routes. Crews from Danville, Washingtonville, Valley Township, Liberty Township, Union County Fire companies and Mahoning Township are all on the scene.