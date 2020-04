Crews are on the scene of a working barn fire on Valley Road in Lower Augusta Township. Several area emergency responders are on the scene. Northumberland County dispatchers tell WKOK it happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Initial reports say the barn is abandoned but the fire has spread to a nearby field. Crews are still on the scene and a portion of Valley Road in Northumberland County is closed. We’ll keep you updated as more details become available.