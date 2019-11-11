Cressona Mall sold again: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 11/11/19

CRESSONA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mall has changed hands again more than four years after its sale by federal marshals. The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald reports that three limited liability companies spent a little more than $8 million for the Cressona Mall on Friday. The purchase price was more than $1 million less than the 2015 sale price of the mall located in North Manheim Township, just north of Schuylkill Haven and four miles south of Pottsville. Cressona Mall contains national retailers Advance Auto Parts, Dollar General, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Planet Fitness and Staples, among other stores and service businesses.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania college basketball game was postponed after a pre-game protest on the court by students objecting to Halloween costumes allegedly worn by several school athletes. Scores of students sat on the Franklin and Marshall College basketball court for 10 minutes Friday night until an announcement was made that the game against York College was being canceled.

The students said they were offended by photos circulated on social media showing five students said to be members of the men’s basketball and soccer teams wearing costumes the protesters charged embodied Asian, Hispanic and African stereotypes. The college has previously announced it was conducting a campus climate survey, hiring a director of diversity, equity and inclusion and creating a bias reporting system to be in effect for the spring 2020 semester.

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Officials say three trains were involved in a derailment in western Pennsylvania, prompting cancellation of rail service between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, but no injuries were reported.

Three Norfolk Southern Corp. trains were involved in the 2:30 p.m. Friday derailment just west of the Georges Station Road bridge in Hempfield, about three miles (five kilometers) east of Greensburg.

Norfolk Southern said one westbound train struck the rear of another, and derailed cars hit part of an eastbound train. A total of 11 rail cars transporting 50 shipping containers derailed, blocking lines that carry both freight and passengers between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Norfolk Southern said in a statement Saturday that cranes, excavators, loaders and other heavy equipment are being used to clear the tracks, and service restoration was expected late Saturday night.

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – Back in 1973, tens of millions of Americans tuned in to what Variety called “the hottest daytime soap opera” — the Senate Watergate hearings that eventually led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation. It was a communal experience, and by some estimates, more than 80% of Americans tuned in to at least part of the Watergate telecasts. They were offered by ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as PBS, which won acclaim and viewers by showing not only the live hearings but also the full-length replays in prime time.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man whose hobbies include ritualized combat with replica weapons from the Middle Ages says he wielded a battle ax he calls “my baby” to fend off an intruder. Thirty-six-year-old Ben Ball tells WOOD-TV he was playing video games at his apartment in Oshtemo Township, about 130 miles west of Detroit, late Wednesday when someone who once dated his ex-roommate kicked in his door. He believed the attacker might be armed.

Ball tells the station he grabbed the ax, took two steps forward and struck the intruder in the torso. After the two grappled, the attacker fled. Police deployed a K-9 unit to track a trail of blood leading to 33-year-old Alex Lavell Rawls. Kalamazoo County officials say Rawls spent the night at hospital before going to jail. WOOD-TV reports Rawls faces a home-invasion charges.

UNDATED (AP) – Neil Young says his desire for American citizenship is being held up because of his marijuana use. Young writes on his Neil Young Archives page he wants to be a dual citizen — he’s originally from Canada — and he passed all the citizenship tests. He says he was told he must do another test because of his use of marijuana.

He cites a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy alert from April that states that applicants who have engaged in “certain marijuana related activities” may lack “good moral character,” even if such behavior is allowable under state or foreign laws. Young says he hopes he has exhibited good moral character.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World War II film “Midway” has scored a surprise victory at the box office over “The Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep” this weekend. Lionsgate on Sunday says the war epic from director Roland Emmerich earned an estimated $17.5 million in North American theaters to take the top spot on the charts.

Going into the weekend, experts expected the No. 1 spot would go to Warner Bros.’ “Doctor Sleep,” the high-profile Stephen King adaptation starring Ewan McGregor. But audiences slept on the well-reviewed film and it grossed only $14.1 million from over 3,800 locations. “Doctor Sleep” was expected to open over to $25 million. The John Cena-led “Playing With Fire” opened in third place with $12.8 million, while the romantic comedy “Last Christmas” starring Emilia Clarke took fourth with $11.6 million.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans has a 25-bed facility where people found seriously drunk in public can sober up under the care of trained staffers. The City Council voted Thursday to authorize police to take people to the Sobering Center, which is near the French Quarter. Emergency Medical Services has been doing so since October, and the center has been open for nearly two months.

At a ribbon-cutting Thursday, EMS director Dr. Emily Nichols said it takes about 13 minutes to get someone under care there, while hospitals can take up to an hour. She says it frees hospital beds for people with other needs. A city news release says Odyssey House Louisiana runs the center, which also provides support for people who need additional long- or short-term help.

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Police in northern Utah are investigating a shooting in which a 17-year-old boy says a gunshot wound to one of his legs was self-inflicted when his gun accidentally discharged as he danced while intoxicated. The Deseret-News reports that North Park police say the teen sought treatment at a hospital Oct. 5.

Witnesses told investigators that the shooting happened when the teen got out of a car at an apartment complex and started dancing. According to police, the teen told officers that the gun was in his sweatshirt pocket. Police said the youth’s account is plausible but they’re still investigating possible firearm and alcohol violations.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Appeals Court has ruled against a convicted killer who says he “died” during a medical emergency and thus fulfilled his life sentence. Wapello County court records say Benjamin Schreiber has been serving a life term since being convicted in 1997 of beating a man to death. Schreiber says his heart stopped five times on March 30, 2015.

He was at a hospital where he’d been taken from the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. Schreiber filed for release in April 2018. A district judge found little merit in Schreiber’s argument, saying his filing confirmed he was still among the living. The appeals court affirmed that ruling Wednesday, saying: “Schreiber is either, alive, in which case he must remain in prison, or he is dead, in which case this appeal is moot.”

Monday

NFL Football: Seattle at San Francisco 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Everett Duncan made all four his free throw attempts in the last 17 seconds and Vermont held off Bucknell for a 66-63 win. Duncan made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to put the Catamounts up 64-61. Jimmy Sotos narrowed the margin to a point with a layup. Walter Ellis intentionally fouled Duncan with 8 seconds left and he made both for a 66-63 lead. Sotos missed a 3-point attempt with two seconds left to end the game. The Bison play on Eagle107.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense spoiled Aaron Donald’s homecoming and derailed the Los Angeles Rams’ momentum in the process. The Steelers forced four turnovers _ including a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick _ in an ugly 17-12 victory that pushed their winning streak to four games and dealt the Rams’ chances of chasing down Seattle and San Francisco in the NFC West a serious blow. Steelers play on 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 18 points and nine rebounds, Al Horford scored 15 and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 114-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 points and keyed a Sixers’ run in the third quarter in their return home from a four-game road trip. Cody Zeller had 24 points for Charlotte.

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Farabee scored in the shootout to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, and Phillipe Myers also scored in regulation for the Flyers. Carter Hart finished with 26 saves to help Philadelphia win its season-high fourth straight while going beyond regulation for the fifth time in six games.

