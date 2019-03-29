‘Credible threat’ closes all Midd-West School District schools Friday

MIDDLEBURG – A Valley school district is closed today (Friday) after another threat was made at one of its schools. The Midd-West School District announced Thursday evening it learned of a “viable threat” to the safety of one of their schools.

The district says police will not be able to make an arrest until today (Friday), prompting the closure of schools. The district says a bus will be available at the regular time to transport SUN Tech students who can make it to the school.

Here is the full text of the Midd-West announcement:

Notification from: Midd-West School District

MWSD learned of a viable threat to the safety of one of our schools. Police will not be able to make an arrest until tomorrow. For that reason, I am closing all schools tomorrow, Friday March 29. A bus will be available at the regular time to transport SUN Tech students who can make it to the school.