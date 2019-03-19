Crash on Route 54 Sends Two People to the Hospital

Elysburg – A crash on Route 54 sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred earlier this morning just after 9 a.m.

Troopers say Erin Fitzpatrick of Elysburg and Rose Springer of Bloomsburg were both traveling west on Route 54 in Elysburg when Springer stopped to make a turn while she was delivering newspapers. At that time, Fitzpatrick struck the back of Springer’s vehicle. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Both drivers were taken to Geisinger in Danville. The road was closed for several hours.