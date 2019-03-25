No injuries in crash into downed tree on Route 15 Saturday Morning

WINFIELD — A Valley woman escaped injury early Saturday morning when she crashed because of a tree that fell on Route 15. The incident took place around in Winfield around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on the southbound side of Route 15 in Union Township, near River Breeze Drive. After the collision the woman, identified as 37-year-old Sarah Rambo of Lewisburg, was able to guide her vehicle to the shoulder and come to a stop on the western shoulder of the roadway. The fallen tree had covered both travel lanes of Route 15 heading southbound. There were no other cars involved in the incident and no traffic was effected due to the collision.