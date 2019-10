LIMESTONEVILLE – Interstate 80 westbound was closed at the Limestoneville exit due to an early morning crash. PennDOT tells us the the westbound side of I-80 will be closed for several hours for cleanup following that accident. Motorists are being detoured onto Route 254 and Route 147 in Northumberland County and can reenter I-80 westbound at the Route 147/I-180 Interchange.