LIMESTONEVILLE – There could be some minor delays on I-80 in Northumberland County this week. PennDOT tells us a contractor will perform crack sealing on I-80 east and westbound from the Limestoneville exit (Exit 215) to the river bridge spanning the Susquehanna River.

This will be a moving operation under single lane conditions. Work is expected to be completed in two days, weather permitting. Work hours are approximately from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m each day.