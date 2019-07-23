Crack sealing this week on I-180 in Northumberland County

TURBOTVILLE – There may be some slight delays on a portion of Interstate 180 through Northumberland County this week. PennDOT tells us a regional crack sealing project has begun on I-180 east and west bound.

Work is on I-180 between the Turbotville interchange and the Lycoming County line. Work will be done from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday. PennDOT says the project will be a mobile operation with alternating lane restrictions. The project also includes crack sealing on Route 15 and Route 220.