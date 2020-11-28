COVID-19 vaccine distribution to start soon

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary says a COVID-19 vaccine distribution is still on track to start next month.

Dr. Rachel Levine says distribution will start then if the federal approval process continues at the rate it’s been moving, “However, we do not know how quickly the vaccine supply will meet the demand. It’s important to remember again that when the vaccine becomes available, it will not be a cure or certainly not an immediate cure or end to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Dr. Levine says that means we are likely to continue mask wearing deep into 2021 or perhaps the end of 2021.

Meantime, the Pfizer vaccine is just about ready for distribution, with the Moderna coming shortly after, but there are more being developed, “But then there are four more in the pipeline, two that are having their clinical trials on going right now, and then two that haven’t even started their clinical trials yet. Five out of the six require two doses, including the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine would only be one dose.”

That includes AstraZeneca recently announcing its vaccine candidate was 70-90% effective, depending on dosage.

Dr. Levine says rural Pennsylvania should benefit greatly from the Moderna vaccine once that’s distributed, “The Moderna vaccine will be able to have an even more wide distribution, because that can just be kept in a refrigerator.”

Dr. Levine says the Moderna vaccine will be ready between late December and early January.