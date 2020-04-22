COVID-19 update: Two new Valley cases, over 35,000 cases, over 1,600 PA deaths

HARRISBURG – Only two new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, but PA now has over 35,000 cases and over 1,600 deaths. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed over 1,100 new positive tests and 58 new deaths.

In the Valley, one new case each was confirmed in Union, now at 30 positive test results, and Snyder, now at 31 with one death. No new cases were reported in Northumberland (still at 77 cases) and Montour (still at 47 cases).

In surrounding areas, Columbia County is up to 239 cases, but now has seven deaths reported, instead of eight which were reported Tuesday. Lycoming County has 43 cases Schuylkill has 283 cases now and seven deaths. Dauphin is up to 422 cases and 13 deaths and Juniata has 73 cases.

There are over 136,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.