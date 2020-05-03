COVID-19 update: Two more Northumberland County nursing home residents test positive

HARRISBURG – Two more residents at an unidentified Northumberland County nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. In its daily update Sunday, the department says there are now six residents of that Northumberland County nursing home who have tested positive for the virus, and still two cases among its employees. This comes after it was reported Saturday a staff member of an unidentified Union County nursing home tested positive.

In the local community, Northumberland County is up to 99 cases, Montour has 50, and Union has 38. Snyder County remains at 33 cases with one death.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County is pup to 291 cases and 13 deaths, Lycoming County has 85 cases and two deaths, and Schuylkill has 395 cases and seven deaths. Dauphin County is up to 634 cases and 28 deaths and Juniata has 86 cases and one death.

Statewide, 962 new cases were confirmed Sunday, along with 26 new confirmed deaths. That brings the statewide totals to over 49,000 cases and over 2,400 confirmed deaths.