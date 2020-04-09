Two COVID deaths in surrounding areas, nearly 2,000 new cases

HARRISBURG – Two more deaths have been reported in surrounding areas in the Valley, and nearly 2,000 new cases have been reported in PA over the last day. In its daily update, the state Department of Health says Thursday’s new high set of cases have brought the state total to over 18,000.

The department also reported 29 new deaths, bringing the state total to 338. That includes a second death in Columbia County, along with 65 reported cases. Schuylkill County reported its first death, with 149 reported cases.

In the heart of the Valley, Union County now has 11 reported cases, Montour is down to 25 cases, Northumberland has 24, and Snyder has nine with one death.

In other surrounding areas, Dauphin County has 180 cases and two deaths, Juniata has 23, and Lycoming has 17.

There are 87,374 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.