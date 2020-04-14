COVID-19 update: Overall cases starting to go down, but some Valley increases  

HARRISBURG – The overall number of increasing positive COVID-19 cases are starting to go down in PA, but the state is not out of the woods yet. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health says just over 1,100 additional cases were reported, bringing the state total to over 25,000. Monday, the department reported over 1,300 additional cases, a decrease from the weekend.

The department says 60 new deaths were reported however, including a fifth in Dauphin County to go with its 249 cases. PA now has over 580 deaths.

In The Valley, Northumberland County has eight more cases, bringing it to 48 total. Montour County has 44, up five from Monday’s total. Snyder County only had one new case reported with 23 total and one death, and Union has two new cases, totaling 23.

In other surrounding areas, Columbia County has 12 new cases, putting it at 125. Meanwhile Juniata has 43 cases and Lycoming has 29.

There are over 108,000 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.