COVID-19 update: Over 100 deaths in PA, 31 cases in Valley

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is up to over 8,400 positive COVID-19 cases, and the Valley’s numbers slightly rose. In its daily update Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed just over 1,400 new positive cases. Those include 31 total in the Valley…16 in Montour County, eight in Northumberland County, four in Snyder County, with one death, and three in Union County.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County is up to 15 cases, Dauphin has 79 including a death, Juniata has five, Lycoming has eight, and Schuylkill has 63.

The Department of Health also confirmed 12 new deaths, which puts PA over 100. Over 53,000 patients have tested negative for the virus. See the latest county-specific totals here.