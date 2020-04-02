COVID-19 update: Over 7,000 cases, Valley cases increase again

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of early Thursday morning, there are 1,211 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 7,016 in 62 counties.

Positive cases continue increasing in the Valley, as Montour County now has 15 cases reported, Northumberland County has eight, Snyder County remains with three including one death, and Union County remains with two cases.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County now has 11 cases, Lycoming has 7, Dauphin has 67 with one death, Schuylkill has 54 and Juniata has two.

The department also reported 16 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 90.

There are 47,698 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.