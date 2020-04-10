Over 400 deaths, nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases in PA, over 70 Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is nearly 20,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and over 400 deaths have been reported. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed over 1,700 new positive cases and 78 new deaths. PA now has over 19, 900 cases, including over 70 Valley cases, and 416 deaths.

Here in the Valley, Montour and Northumberland counties have 29 cases, and Snyder and Union counties have 12 cases with one death in Snyder.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has 81 cases with two deaths, Dauphin has 199 with two deaths, Lycoming has 18, Schuylkill has 164 with one death, and Juniata has 30.

There are 93,040 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.