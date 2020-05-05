COVID-19 Update: First coronavirus death in Union County

LEWISBURG – A second COVID-19 related death has been reported in the heart of the Valley, this time in Union County. Additionally today, there are seven new cases in Northumberland County, and over 500 new deaths reported statewide – those have been reported over the last two weeks.

In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health says the first COVID-19 death has been reported in Union County. The county has had 38 residents test positive for coronavirus. The previously reported death was in Snyder County in March, and Snyder remains at 33 positive test cases. With its seven new cases reported, Northumberland County now has 107 cases, and Montour remains with 50 cases.

Some good news statewide, as only 865 new cases have been reported. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday if there were low numbers Tuesday that could mean significant progress. Dr. Levine says Tuesdays typically have low numbers because of reported labs during the weekend. PA is now just under 51,000 cases and over 3,000 confirmed deaths.

In surrounding areas of the Valley, Columbia County had two new cases at 298 and had three new deaths reported at 16. Lycoming County has a fourth death reported, but remains at 86 cases. Schuylkill County is up to 405 cases and seven deaths, and Dauphin County has 695 cases and 29 deaths. Juniata County remains at 86 cases and one death.

No change in the nursing home info, with Northumberland and Union County both having nursing home cases. There are just under 200,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.