One COVID death in Columbia County, 14,000 statewide

HARRISBURG – All 67 Pennsylvania counties now have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and a first virus-related death has been reported in Columbia County. In its daily update, the state Department of Health says over 1,500 new positive cases have been reported. That brings the statewide total to over 14, 500 and includes every county in the state.

The department also reported 78 new deaths, including the Columbia County death, which also has 42 cases. That brings the statewide total to 240.

In the heart of the Valley, Montour County has 27 cases, Northumberland has 22, Snyder has nine with one death, and Union has seven.

For the rest of the surrounding area, there are 155 cases in Dauphin, 14 in Juniata, and 119 in Schuylkill.

There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.