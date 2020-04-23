COVID-19 Update: 5 new COVID cases in Northumberland  County

HARRISBURG – According to the latest numbers from the state department of health, the Valley saw five new positive COVID-19 positive test cases, all in Northumberland County. Overall the state is at 37,000 positive cases.

In its daily report Thursday, the department confirmed over 1,300 new cases. The state is also reporting nearly 1,400 confirmed deaths.

Northumberland County is up to 82 cases, but no other Valley counties saw any additional cases; Montour remains at 47, Union at 30, Snyder at 31 with one death.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County is up to 245 cases and seven deaths, Lycoming has 44 cases, and Schuylkill has 290 with five deaths, instead of seven reported Wednesday. Dauphin has 445 cases with up to 16 deaths and Juniata now has 77 cases.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. There are over 142,000 people who have tested negative to date.