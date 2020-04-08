COVID-19 update: 2nd deaths in Dauphin County, over 16,000 PA cases

HARRISBURG – A second death has been reported in a surrounding area county and PA’s COVID-19 positive cases total has exceeded 16,000. In its daily update, the state Department of Health has confirmed over 1,600 new cases, but not a ton of growth in the Valley’s numbers.

There are now 310 deaths reported in PA, after 70 new deaths were reported. That includes a second death in Dauphin County to go with 168 positive cases.

Here in the Valley, cases are down to 26 in Montour County, Northumberland has 22, Snyder has nine with one death and Union County has eight.

In other surrounding areas, Columbia County is up to 54 cases, Lycoming has 15, Schuylkill has 136 and Juniata has 18.

There are 82,299 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.