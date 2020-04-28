COVID-19 United community funds phase 1 grants

SUNBURY – United Way leaders across the region have distributed phase 1 grants to dozens of area non-profit organizations.

In a release, the United Way says it awarded over $301,000 in phase 1 money to 33 non-profit groups in Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties.

Phase 1 funds will support requests from organizations with a variety of needs including food, rental and utility assistance, diapers and infant needs, PPE, and various technology. It also includes finance assistance for small businesses.

Agencies receiving funds include Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Expectations Women’s Center in Lewisburg, and 22 other groups.