COVID-19 pandemic exposes glaring need for rural high speed internet

MILTON – When all schools were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many school districts switched to online learning. However, not everyone in the Central Susquehanna Valley has access to dependable, affordable, high-speed internet.

Dr. Cathy Keegan, Superintendent in the Milton Area School District, was a guest on WKOK Sunrise and explained that they are using a variety of technology to educate their students. However, she says Internet connectivity continues to be a problem in rural Pennsylvania.

Keegan explained, “Sometimes we forget that there’s 235 school districts in Pennsylvania that are considered rural and we have internet connectivity issues. We’ve had some regional partners that have worked with us and have offered deals to our families. We also have provided over 200 hot spots for our families and for some staff who do not have internet connectivity.”

Dr. Keegan said it’s been a large cost to the district to provide the hot spots and needed software, “Our unanticipated costs to ramp up our technology to participate in virtual learning is over $100,000 at this time.” She says they also had to increase the number of servers, due to the number of staff and students going online to participate in virtual learning.

Keegan says Internet access needs to be a priority for legislators in rural Pennsylvania. Also, during a national crisis, Keegan said free access to internet should be offered to all residents. You can hear more from Keegan from WKOK Sunrise online at wkok.com.