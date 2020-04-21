Nearly 1,300 new PA coronavirus cases, 6 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – After seeing Monday’s total below 1,000 for the first time since the beginning of April, nearly 1,300 new cases were confirmed Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

In a daily update, the state Department of Health also confirmed 360 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to over 1,500.

The Valley has six new confirmed cases, including four in Northumberland County at 77, one in Union at 29, and one in Snyder at 30 with one death. Montour County saw a decrease of one positive case from 48 to 47 cases.

In surrounding areas, Lycoming County has recorded its first two deaths and is up to 42 cases. Columbia County is up to 225 cases and eight deaths. Schuylkill has 277 cases and seven deaths. Dauphin County has reached 400 cases and 11 deaths, and Juniata has 72 cases.

There are over 132,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.