COVID-19 expert says Pennsylvania has controlled pandemic

HARRISBURG – A White House coronavirus expert says Pennsylvania has been a doing a great job handling the pandemic, going so far as to say the state has’ controlled the pandemic.’ Dr. Deborah Birx made this assessment while meeting with state officials Thursday discussing Pennsylvania’s progress.

According to reports, Dr. Birx, who serves as the coordinator on the White House coronavirus task force, says the state ‘really worked diligently.’ However, Birx says Pennsylvanians should continue mask wearing and social distancing, and children need to wear masks at school.

But reports say Dr. Birx did acknowledge the disproportionately large number of deaths among Pennsylvanians in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. She says an early asymptomatic spread in the early spring was ‘really quite dramatic.’ Reports say while the high number of cases puts the state in the top third nationally, the actual infection rate ranks the state at 45th.