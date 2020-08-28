COVID-19 cases reported in three Valley school districts

UNDATED – Three separate coronavirus cases have already popped up in three Valley school districts in their first week of school. In a letter, the Mount Carmel Area School District Superintendent Peter Cheddar says an unidentified student in the district tested positive for the virus. Cheddar says that student was not in attendance during regular school hours but was in attendance during an after school activity this week.

On its website, Bloomsburg Area School District says one high school student tested positive. The district says it will still be in session Monday.

The Daily Item is also reporting a positive COVID-19 case at the CSIU’s Head Start Program at the Sunbury Children’s Center. The school will be closed through September 11 for a deep cleaning.

In all three cases, all who came in close contact with the infected individuals are being asked to quarantine for 14 days.