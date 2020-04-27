COVID-19 cases in PA under 1,000 for second time in a week

HARRISBURG – Another reduction in the number of new cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania.

In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health confirmed only 885 new cases. That’s the second time in a week PA has had under 1,000 new cases, which was last Monday. PA is just under 1,600 confirmed deaths. The weekend brings a lull in reporting, and numbers will slightly increase Tuesday and Wednesday.

Only one new case has been reported in the Valley, in Montour County, bringing that total up 48. For the rest of the area, Northumberland County remains at 90 cases, Snyder has 33 with one death, and Union has 31.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has eight new cases at 277 and seven deaths. Lycoming has two more cases at 57, and Schuylkill only has three more cases at 324 and five deaths. Dauphin County has 10 more cases at 529 and three new deaths at 21, and Juniata only has one new case at 79.

There are over 161,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.